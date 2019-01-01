 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. TREE BASE KLEAR King Louis OG Vape Cartridge 1000mg

TREE BASE KLEAR King Louis OG Vape Cartridge 1000mg

by TREE BASE KLEAR

Write a review
TREE BASE KLEAR Concentrates Cartridges TREE BASE KLEAR King Louis OG Vape Cartridge 1000mg
TREE BASE KLEAR Concentrates Cartridges TREE BASE KLEAR King Louis OG Vape Cartridge 1000mg
TREE BASE KLEAR Concentrates Cartridges TREE BASE KLEAR King Louis OG Vape Cartridge 1000mg

$60.00MSRP

About this product

An indica strain with very distinct floral and woody note. King Louis is a fan favorite, having an ultra clean profile with a hint of sweet lemon that is fresh on the palette. Reliably leaves users feeling calm, relaxed, and cozy- Great for after work or when you just want to chill.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

About this brand

TREE BASE KLEAR Logo
Discover concentrates rooted in wellness with Tree Base Klear's line of clear, potent, and terpy cannabis extractions. Tree Base Klear is a pioneer in concentrates --one of the first to bring clear, distillate concentrates to the market. Tree Base Klear’s line of vape cartridges, crystalline, and clear syringes delivers a clean high every time. Tree Base Klear supplies extracts upon which the cannabis community can rely, and their methods render consistent extracts that express the essence of the original strain in every puff.