 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Sour Diesel

Super Sour Diesel

by Trees by Game California

Write a review
Trees by Game California Cannabis Flower Super Sour Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel

Super Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.

About this brand

Trees by Game California Logo
Introducing TREES BY GAME. Trees By Game is the cannabis venture of rap icon and actor, The Game. The Game is a driving force behind bringing the West Coast hip hop scene back into the mainstream. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Flower Jars, in which The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, & Blunt Weed Mylar Bags. The Mission of the TREES BY GAME brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” in which The Game describes himself. #borntowrap #changeyourgame. LA-certified and Game-certified using the finest strains available, TREES BY GAME has curated an exceptional offering fitting any cannasseur. With epic potency and rich flavor, these hand selected flowers insure the upmost quality. Whether you are unwinding or celebrating, you can always expect TREES BY GAME to deliver a consistent experience every time!