Introducing TREES BY GAME. Trees By Game is the cannabis venture of rap icon and actor, The Game. The Game is a driving force behind bringing the West Coast hip hop scene back into the mainstream. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Flower Jars, in which The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, & Blunt Weed Mylar Bags. The Mission of the TREES BY GAME brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” in which The Game describes himself. #borntowrap #changeyourgame. LA-certified and Game-certified using the finest strains available, TREES BY GAME has curated an exceptional offering fitting any cannasseur. With epic potency and rich flavor, these hand selected flowers insure the upmost quality. Whether you are unwinding or celebrating, you can always expect TREES BY GAME to deliver a consistent experience every time!