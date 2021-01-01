 Loading…

Indica

Bubba OG

by Trellis Farms

Trellis Farms Cannabis Flower Bubba OG

Bubba OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.

