About this product
About this brand
Trellis Farms
About this strain
Bubba OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.