About this product
Product Info 66.7 PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine The main ingredient of the 1000 mg Grand Daddy CBD Vape Oil is the Grand Daddy Strain of CBD. Above all, Grand Daddy strain is known for being supremely relaxing. Scent: grape, berry, sweet, fruity Effect: Relaxed, tired, hungry, a fusion of euphoria and physical relaxation Common uses: People turn to Grand Daddy (GDP) for a whole host of ailments and issues. From pain to insomnia to muscle spasms, stress, and more, Grand Daddy CBD Vape Oil is there to be of service. Some even claim that GDP CBD Vape Oil can help with appetite loss.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.