About this product

HEADBAND – UNLEASH THE POWER OF INTUITION Headband is an earthy, diesel, pungent strain has potent effects that are long-lasting but come on slowly. It is a cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Effects are relaxing, euphoric, uplifting, and creative. The name of this strain comes from reported pressure around the crown similar to the feeling of wearing a headband. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earth, fuel EFFECT: Uplifting, creative, relaxing, tends to produce a full-bodied experience Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way. This purposely cultivated, organic product made of carefully selected specific Cannabis Strain profiles deliver tangible results in fighting number of medical problems such as inflammation processes, insomnia, help treat depression and anxiety while improving the bodily motoric functions and enhance mood, the list is long. Our naturally grown, premium products do not contain added substances like Vegetable Glycerin (VG), Propylene Glycol (PG) or MCT, and are legal in all 50 states (containing no THC), and are tested at third party labs.