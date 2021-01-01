 Loading…
Hybrid

Delta 8 + CBN Sleep Vape Cartridge

by VIIA Hemp Co.

VIIA Hemp Co. Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta 8 + CBN Sleep Vape Cartridge

About this product

Fire OG indica dominant terpenes meet CBN & Delta 8 to create an ultra-relaxing blend that will have you ready to drift off to sleep. Each sleep cartridge contains 700mg of Delta 8 THC, 150mg of CBN oil, 100mg of CBG, CBC, and CBD, and 5% terpenes. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you'll be blissed out and feelin' good.

About this brand

We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.

About this strain

Fire OG

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

