Delta 8 + CBN Sleep Vape Cartridge
by VIIA Hemp Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fire OG indica dominant terpenes meet CBN & Delta 8 to create an ultra-relaxing blend that will have you ready to drift off to sleep. Each sleep cartridge contains 700mg of Delta 8 THC, 150mg of CBN oil, 100mg of CBG, CBC, and CBD, and 5% terpenes. With zero cutting agents and a tasty terpene profile, you’ll be blissed out and feelin’ good.
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.