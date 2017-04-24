King Louis is known for its calming and relaxing properties and is a go-to strain to unwind after a long day. With a pungent pine aroma and heavy-hitting effects, it is the premiere choice when looking to de-stress and quiet your mind.



32% THCA Potency per pre-roll

2 x Pre Rolls per Container

100mg THCA Diamonds per pre-roll

1.25 grams of THCA Flower per pre-roll

Organic Indoor Flower, No Shake or Trim.

