Walden - Flower - Mystic Dr. Who

by Walden Cannabis

About this product

(Mystic Diesel x Dr. Who) - Lose yourself in the fabric of spacetime with our hypnotizing Mystic Dr. Who, an ethereal indica-dominant hybrid. Reminiscent of a vineyard, Mystic Dr. Who smells of fresh soil and grapes, but it sure won't keep you grounded. Surrender to the experience and drift away on celestial waves that are bound for the stars.

About this strain

Dr. Who

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.