About this product
(Mystic Diesel x Dr. Who) - Lose yourself in the fabric of spacetime with our hypnotizing Mystic Dr. Who, an ethereal indica-dominant hybrid. Reminiscent of a vineyard, Mystic Dr. Who smells of fresh soil and grapes, but it sure won't keep you grounded. Surrender to the experience and drift away on celestial waves that are bound for the stars.
About this strain
Dr. Who
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.