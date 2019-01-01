About this product
(Harlequin Tsunami x ACDC) - Walden's pheno of Ringo's Gift is all CBD. Full body relaxation without any couchlock, Ringo's Gift is a great strain for those who want the comfort of a CBD strain without being overwhelmed with psychoactivity. Mango up front with an earl grey finish, Ringo's Gift is a toasty strain that even works well paired with high THC strains. To maximize the relaxing effect, we recommend pairing with our Be Cozy family.
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.