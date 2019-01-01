 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Walden - Flower - Ringo's Gift

About this product

(Harlequin Tsunami x ACDC) - Walden's pheno of Ringo's Gift is all CBD. Full body relaxation without any couchlock, Ringo's Gift is a great strain for those who want the comfort of a CBD strain without being overwhelmed with psychoactivity. Mango up front with an earl grey finish, Ringo's Gift is a toasty strain that even works well paired with high THC strains. To maximize the relaxing effect, we recommend pairing with our Be Cozy family.

Ringo's Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo's Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a "one-for-one" strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the "couch lock" effect.

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.