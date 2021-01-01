 Loading…

Indica

OG Mix - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls OG Mix - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

About this product

OG Mix .35g mini pre-rolls by West Coast Cure contain 6 personal-sized joints. Rolled from the same de-stemmed, 100% top-shelf flower utilized in WCC’s full-sized CUREjoints, they’re perfect for single-use sharing or that solo smoke session. A covid compliant pre-roll, the flower used is a blend of several of our favorite OG Kush strains. Providing further proof that ‘big things come in small packages,’ these mini joints offer a gassed-up OG flavor and strong Indica high. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Abusive OG

Abusive OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

A popular Californian cut of OG Kush, Abusive OG is an indica strain that inherited the nickname of its original grower. Despite its violent name, Abusive OG will ease you into in a peaceful state of mind that fades over time to a full-body relaxation. True to its OG genetics, Abusive OG has an earthy spice aroma with subtle lemon undertones. Patients who don’t mind mental haziness might choose this strain to remedy pain, anxiety, appetite loss, and sleeplessness at the end of their day. Abusive OG may not produce the highest yields in the garden, but makes up for it with resin-caked buds.

