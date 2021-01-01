Wedding Cake Live Rosin 1g
About this product
Live Rosin is a top-tier WVA dab-able made from only WPFF flower. WPFF material is first processed into Ice Resin before being separated into grades, and then pressed at low temperatures. The resulting concentrate is high in THC, and terpenes. It can have a few different consistencies, but usually will have a cake batter-like consistency most similar to “Live Badder”. It is packaged into childproof glass jars and appeals to cannabis connoisseurs looking for a product processed using no solvents.
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
