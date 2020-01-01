As a family owned business, we strongly believe in supporting our local economy—that’s why whenever possible, we use local supplies that are sourced from a network of exceptional Oregon vendors. Our rich organic soil and all our natural amendments, comes from Oregon businesses that we know, admire and trust. Our staff is comprised of close friends and family members who share our commitment to quality. They’re good, honest peeps—the kind you’d like to have a beer with (or better yet, some of our product).