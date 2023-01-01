007
007 is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Pound Cake and Project 4516. This strain is a creation of Insa, a brand known for producing high-quality and potent cannabis. 007 is 19-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 007 effects include calming, creative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose 007 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Insa, 007 features flavors like citrus, flowery, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 007 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 007 is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 007, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
