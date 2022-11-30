Lemon Pound Cake
Lemon Pound Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Pound Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Pound Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pound Cake effects include feeling talkative, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Botany Farms, Lemon Pound Cake features flavors like lemon, ammonia, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Pound Cake typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Pound Cake sensations
Lemon Pound Cake helps with
- 19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
