Hybrid

5 2 reviews

10th Planet

Ethos Genetics crossed Planet of the Grapes and the Pluto cut of Quattro Kush to create this calyx-heavy strain that is out of this solar system. Flavors and aromas are heavy on the grape and citrus notes, and backed by thick, skunky spice and gas undertones. As for effects, this strong strain will put you in sedative and blissful haze.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Quattro Kush
parent
Strain
10th Planet

