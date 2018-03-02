ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3 Bears OG
3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

Lineage

Strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
3 Bears OG

