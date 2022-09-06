818 Headband
818 Headband effects are mostly energizing.
818 Headband potency is higher THC than average.
818 Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of 818 Headband - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy 818 Headband weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 818 Headband products near you
818 Headband sensations
818 Headband helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to 818 Headband near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—