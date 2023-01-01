91 Royale
91 Royale is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Royale and White 91. This strain is a creation of Swamp Boys Seeds, a breeder known for producing flavorful and potent strains. 91 Royale is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 91 Royale effects include creativity, euphoria, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose 91 Royale when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, 91 Royale features flavors like citrus, sweet, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of 91 Royale typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. 91 Royale is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and lime green buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is earthy and cacao-like, with hints of hazelnut and cream. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 91 Royale, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
