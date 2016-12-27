ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A-Train is a hybrid cross between Mazar I Sharif and the clone-only Arcata e-32 Trainwreck. This hybrid gives you the classic stoned feeling, imbuing the mind and body with warm euphoria. Be ready for smiles and munchies when you jump on the A-Train.

67 people reported 553 effects
Happy 68%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 40%
Uplifted 38%
Hungry 31%
Stress 32%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
A-Train

