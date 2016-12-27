A-Train is a hybrid cross between Mazar I Sharif and the clone-only Arcata e-32 Trainwreck. This hybrid gives you the classic stoned feeling, imbuing the mind and body with warm euphoria. Be ready for smiles and munchies when you jump on the A-Train.
