Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acai Gelato and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Acai Mints is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Coastal Sun, the average price of Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Acai Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Acai Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


