Apple Pie
Apple Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Apple Pie is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acapulco Gold and Nepalese. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, giggly, and sleepy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Apple Pie, before let us know! Leave a review.
Apple Pie sensations
Apple Pie helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Fatigue
