Indica

3.6 25 reviews

Afghan Big Bud

aka Afghani Big Bud

Afghan Big Bud

Spawn from Afghani and Big Bud, Afghan Big Bud (or Big Bud Afghani) is characterized as a large plant with broad leaves and thick stems. It has a dense appearance, similar to Big Bud, and maintains the taste of Afghani, resulting in the best of both worlds. The effects come relatively quick but usually dissipate under two hours. 

Lineage

Big Bud
Afghani
Afghan Big Bud

