This sweet-smelling and resinous sativa breed from Dr. Krippling Seeds is sure to keep you off the couch. Afghan Cow is bred from Ash, Kaya 47 (an AK-47 phenotype), and the beloved Kali Mist. The cerebral effects of this sativa are great for clear-headed daytime use. Having a high yield both indoors and out, this is an impressive plant with even more impressive effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Afghan Cow nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Cow nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Afghan Cow
Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Cow nearby.