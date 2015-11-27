ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghan Cow
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Afghan Cow

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 9 reviews

Afghan Cow

aka Afghani Cow

Afghan Cow

This sweet-smelling and resinous sativa breed from Dr. Krippling Seeds is sure to keep you off the couch. Afghan Cow is bred from Ash, Kaya 47 (an AK-47 phenotype), and the beloved Kali Mist. The cerebral effects of this sativa are great for clear-headed daytime use. Having a high yield both indoors and out, this is an impressive plant with even more impressive effects.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

more reviews
write a review

Find Afghan Cow nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Cow nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghan Cow
User uploaded image of Afghan Cow

Lineage

First strain parent
Ash
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
Afghan Cow

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Afghan Cow

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Cow nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More