This sweet-smelling and resinous sativa breed from Dr. Krippling Seeds is sure to keep you off the couch. Afghan Cow is bred from Ash, Kaya 47 (an AK-47 phenotype), and the beloved Kali Mist. The cerebral effects of this sativa are great for clear-headed daytime use. Having a high yield both indoors and out, this is an impressive plant with even more impressive effects.