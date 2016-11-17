ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 14 reviews

Ash is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghan Haze and Afghan Skunk bred by Mr. Nice Seeds. These buds offer a fruity, berry aroma and effects that run the gamut between relaxing indicas and stimulating sativas. This strain's name, sometimes spelled A.S.H., is an acronym denoting its Afghani, Skunk, and Haze lineage. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Skunk
parent
Strain
Ash
Strain child
Afghan Cow
child

