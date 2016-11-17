Ash is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghan Haze and Afghan Skunk bred by Mr. Nice Seeds. These buds offer a fruity, berry aroma and effects that run the gamut between relaxing indicas and stimulating sativas. This strain's name, sometimes spelled A.S.H., is an acronym denoting its Afghani, Skunk, and Haze lineage.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Find Ash nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ash nearby.
Photos
Products with Ash
Hang tight. We're looking for Ash nearby.