Afghan Sour Kush by MTG Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Afghani and Sour Kush. Its heavy, relaxing effects are ushered in by a sweet berry aroma and a sharp spicy flavor typical of Kush varieties. Stout and sturdy, Afghan Sour Kush plants have tight internodal spacing and finish flowering in about 60 days.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
19
Find Afghan Sour Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Sour Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Afghan Sour Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Sour Kush nearby.