  Afghan Sour Kush
Indica

Afghan Sour Kush by MTG Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Afghani and Sour Kush. Its heavy, relaxing effects are ushered in by a sweet berry aroma and a sharp spicy flavor typical of Kush varieties. Stout and sturdy, Afghan Sour Kush plants have tight internodal spacing and finish flowering in about 60 days.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghan Sour Kush

