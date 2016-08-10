Afghan Widow is a strain with deep relaxing qualities that immediately envelop the body in a calming aura. This mid-level sedation is pleasant but not debilitating. However, with continued consumption, this strain may yield benefits for patients treating insomnia, nausea, physical discomfort, and some cancer treatment side effects. Afghan Widows lineage is a common sense cross of Afghan Kush and White Widow.
