Afghan Widow is a strain with deep relaxing qualities that immediately envelop the body in a calming aura. This mid-level sedation is pleasant but not debilitating. However, with continued consumption, this strain may yield benefits for patients treating insomnia, nausea, physical discomfort, and some cancer treatment side effects. Afghan Widows lineage is a common sense cross of Afghan Kush and White Widow.  

It‘s a very nice strain Makes you high as fu** in the back ground of your brain, but you are still „here“ and communicative the whole time. A must smoke strain for every weed smoker dudes 420
This strain is super dank it smells like my daughter did when she got sprayed by a dank ass skunk, I might have to bathe the bud In tomato juice. Every time I smoke Afghan widow my dick gets hard and my asshole gapes as it rapes my mind and body. The body high was once so intense I came, shat, and t...
Top notch. The odor is that of my much sought after "burnt vacuum cleaner belts". A pungent floral taste emerged from a strong, piney start. The exhale finished with a nice throat coat. The high is light and energetic. All in all, this one is a great smoke and seems good for either coming home and t...
Afghan Kush
White Widow
