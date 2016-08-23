ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afpak, named for its direct Afghani and Pakistani landrace heritage, is a beautiful indica-dominant hybrid with light green and deep bluish purple leaves. The taste and aroma are floral with a touch of lemon, making the inhale light and smooth. Its effects start in the stomach by activating the appetite. There is also a potent relaxation that starts in the head and face, and gradually sinks down into the body. Enjoy this strain if you’re suffering from stress, mild physical discomfort, or having difficulty eating.  

Avatar for Ziggy_420
Member since 2019
Heavy indica with a semi-sweet, smooth taste. Buds are beautiful and covered in crystals, while packing a punch to the nostrils. Intense and incredibly enjoyable high. You’ll feel your mussels relax while enjoying the giggly effects. But be warned, smoking this little delight will lead to a serious ...
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MA_Entwife
Member since 2017
Pleasantly earthy fragrance. Good for those times when you're too overwrought to make yourself eat. Will absolutely make you hungry.
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for hamslamja
Member since 2017
I picked up a gram of Afpak from a local store looking for a sweet, potent, late night smoke. Not only does it deliver the high that we all seek, but I found this strain to de-stress and relax my muscles.
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for CodyG541
Member since 2016
Nice hash taste and a good strong body high. Bud structure was solid as well. Very nice strain.
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for diestevo
Member since 2014
had it in a pre roll so I didn't get to see the bud. while it smoked smooth and some what sweet. the affects weren't strong. an ok Indica with a nice couch lock but that's about it.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afpak
Strain child
Jack’s Girl
child

