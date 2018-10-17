ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Black Domina father and a Jack Herer mother. Kannabia paired these two contrasting genetics to shorten the growing time of Jack Herer while improving overall resin production. These attributes make Afrodite a perfect strain for hash makers as well as sativa-dominant consumers looking for a mellow but heady buzz. Afrodite’s terpene profile includes spices, pine, and forest floor. Utilize Afrodite with stimulating activities to balance out stress and depression.   

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Black Domina is a phenomenal strain, and this offspring is an exceptional one. Jack Herer mother gives you a more energized version of it's partner, while Black Domina can be very sedating it prevents this strain from being a total knock out. You float in-between the best of both worlds with one bei...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Djwaltzer
Member since 2018
This strain is ok but its not that strong at all.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for tbrennan907
Member since 2016
Smells like iced sweet tea, tastes like sweet candy flowers. Yes please.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for Piff_Master
Member since 2019
Grown her out from seed 3 times. Very sativa dominant but much faster finish than the jack herer parent thanks to the black domina factor. Flowers smell amazing, totally caked in trichs. Bag appeal 10/10. Easy to smoke, tastes great in a joint. Works well in treatment of mental health issues like ...
GigglyHappyTalkative
Lineage

Black Domina
Jack Herer
Grow info

Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

