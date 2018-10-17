Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Black Domina father and a Jack Herer mother. Kannabia paired these two contrasting genetics to shorten the growing time of Jack Herer while improving overall resin production. These attributes make Afrodite a perfect strain for hash makers as well as sativa-dominant consumers looking for a mellow but heady buzz. Afrodite’s terpene profile includes spices, pine, and forest floor. Utilize Afrodite with stimulating activities to balance out stress and depression.
Strain spotlight
Lineage
Grow info
