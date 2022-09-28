Afterglow
Afterglow effects are mostly calming.
Afterglow is a indica weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Afterglow, before let us know! Leave a review.
Afterglow sensations
Afterglow helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
