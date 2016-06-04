ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Afternoon Delight
Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 40%
Hungry 40%
Tingly 40%
Depression 40%
Insomnia 25%
Pain 25%
Cramps 20%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dizzy 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Paranoid 20%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 10%

Avatar for Skunkmanapr20
Member since 2016
Amazing strain I currently cultivate, found some inaccuracies with leafly's overview so I wanted to clear it up from a growers perspective, afternoon delight is from Crockett family farms and the cross on this strain is Banana kush x Schrom x Tangie, it's a slightly sativa dominant strain with a ver...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for UniverseAccordingtoRob
Member since 2016
A strain for the connoisseur. This strain stands out amongst the 250 strains that I have enjoyed over the years. Potent, intoxicating, narcotic. Truly, it engulfed my mind in a lucid, hypnotic trance that brought me to the edge of enlightenment and expanded my consciousness. I have been medicating f...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for wittlewauren
Member since 2017
Smell- EXTREMELY potent. Definitely can't hide this one. Look- Very beautiful, dense, light green, large nugs. The second you grind it the aroma fills the room. Love it. It grinds extremely well. Not too fluffy and not too dense to where the grind is too fine. Perfect for rolling blunts with good ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for shizmagician
Member since 2016
Tingly, euphoric trance; almost other-worldly. I tried this strain because of Arrested Development, and I am not disappointed.
EuphoricHungryTingly
Avatar for Meow4me420
Member since 2016
Like being rocked to relaxation by Mother earth. It's sweet & relaxing when you exhale, like a literal breathe of fresh air. It also packs a heavy high, but not so much that you're couch locked or get the sweats.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
New Strains Alert: Chem Jong Ill, Afternoon Delight, Slazerbeam, Blueberry Muffins, and More
Most popular in