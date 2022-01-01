Buy Alien Mints weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Alien Mints products near you
Similar to Alien Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Alien Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Mints is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints and . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, tingly, and creative. Alien Mints has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Shop Alien Mints products near you
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—