Alien Sour Apple is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the genetics of Alien Dawg with Sour Apple. Bred by Franchise Genetics, Alien Sour Apple tastes sweet and sour, like a Granny Smith apple. Its heady sativa effects provide a lift of energy and incite an optimistic sense of euphoria.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
22
Find Alien Sour Apple nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien Sour Apple nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Alien Sour Apple
Hang tight. We're looking for Alien Sour Apple nearby.