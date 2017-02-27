ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

3.9 47 reviews

Aloha

Aloha is a sativa strain that leaves users with an upbeat, energetic buzz and may also be helpful in treating pain such as migraines. Aloha’s flowers will be large and fluffy, with plenty of room for white wispy hairs and sparkling crystals. The aroma of this strain is that of grass and citrus for a fresh experience that may have you thinking of your next island getaway. Its sativa effects can be a little much for some users, so those who are looking for less mental stimulation should be warned.

Effects

27 people reported 202 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 55%
Energetic 51%
Creative 48%
Focused 29%
Pain 40%
Depression 37%
Stress 37%
Nausea 25%
Migraines 25%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

47

Avatar for FoxyRex
Member since 2014
Great daytime/morning strain, I have Tourette's Syndrome and this suppresses my tics while keeping me active all day, I normally switch to an indica at night though as this does keep me awake
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for LadySizzle
Member since 2016
This is one of the most pungent strains that I've encountered. Loose-ish buds make it easy to grind without too much stickiness. It's a sativa for sure with upbeat & creative feelings, great for day time use. Mediocre on pain relief. More head high than body high.
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Dread80
Member since 2016
A good overall sativa. Definitely gets your thoughts going for sure. Also is great for muscle and nerve pain. Overall kinda like a jack herer feel, but as I said, your mind races, but no negative or bad felling or thoughts. if you need to get chores or housework done. this is a good strain for it...
EnergeticFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for Sbc421truck
Member since 2013
Good for a budget. Never had it bad or bomb. It's good. I'd recommend it.
FocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
Meh. Wife enjoyed it way more than I did, and had some energetic effects from it. Is somewhat uplifting, but also not very potent, and nothing like a Hawaiian strain.
EnergeticRelaxed
