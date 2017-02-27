Aloha is a sativa strain that leaves users with an upbeat, energetic buzz and may also be helpful in treating pain such as migraines. Aloha’s flowers will be large and fluffy, with plenty of room for white wispy hairs and sparkling crystals. The aroma of this strain is that of grass and citrus for a fresh experience that may have you thinking of your next island getaway. Its sativa effects can be a little much for some users, so those who are looking for less mental stimulation should be warned.