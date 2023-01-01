stock photo similar to Aloha Express
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Aloha Express

Aloha Express is a 70% sativa and 30% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Aloha and Alpha Express. This strain is a tropical and energizing hybrid that offers a spacey and creative high. Aloha Express has a grassy and citrus aroma with hints of diesel and tea. The buds are fluffy and airy, with neon green and orange hues. Aloha Express is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Aloha Express effects include energetic, uplifted, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Aloha Express when dealing with symptoms associated with migraines, insomnia, and cramps. Bred by Sauce Essentials, Aloha Express features flavors like citrus, diesel, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Aloha Express typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tropical and energizing hybrid that can help you enjoy the moment, Aloha Express might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Aloha Express, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



