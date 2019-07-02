Sal Robles from California created Altoyd by crossing Gelato, Sour Diesel, and Sour Tangie for a surprisingly heavy strain. Flowers radiate a menthol aroma that is accompanied by citrus notes that will spike your senses. Altoyd offers a smooth high that comes on clean, making it great for daytime consumption. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for something that’s invigorating and certainly unique.