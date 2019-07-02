ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Altoyd
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Altoyd
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3 1 reviews

Altoyd

Altoyd

Sal Robles from California created Altoyd by crossing Gelato, Sour Diesel, and Sour Tangie for a surprisingly heavy strain. Flowers radiate a menthol aroma that is accompanied by citrus notes that will spike your senses. Altoyd offers a smooth high that comes on clean, making it great for daytime consumption. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for something that’s invigorating and certainly unique.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for quanmulla
Member since 2015
Not. A Big Fan Im More Of A Potency Fan And It Just Dosent Have The Taste I Was Expecting From Sour Or Gelato
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
write a review

Find Altoyd nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Altoyd nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Altoyd

Products with Altoyd

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Altoyd nearby.