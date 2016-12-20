Stemming from her parents, God Bud and Burmese, the Ambrosia strain is a high that will hit you almost instantaneously and will be felt throughout your body. Her mother, Burmese is a sativa from the Mighty Mite Seed Company and was voted #1 People's Choice at the Cannabis Culture Toker's Bowl in 2002. For dad, God Bud from Jordan of the Islands, is a mostly indica plant, popular for it's tropical sweet flavor. Ambrosia produces a large amount of dense and sticky buds with yellow leaves and orange hairs.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
85
lvdylucifer
nancypants
Tobleaf
Jasonue
bk709
Find Ambrosia nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ambrosia nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ambrosia
Hang tight. We're looking for Ambrosia nearby.