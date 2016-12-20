ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 85 reviews

Ambrosia

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 85 reviews

Ambrosia

Stemming from her parents, God Bud and Burmese, the Ambrosia strain is a high that will hit you almost instantaneously and will be felt throughout your body. Her mother, Burmese is a sativa from the Mighty Mite Seed Company and was voted #1 People's Choice at the Cannabis Culture Toker's Bowl in 2002. For dad, God Bud from Jordan of the Islands, is a mostly indica plant, popular for it's tropical sweet flavor. Ambrosia produces a large amount of dense and sticky buds with yellow leaves and orange hairs. 

Effects

54 people reported 448 effects
Happy 72%
Creative 64%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 48%
Stress 50%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 25%
Nausea 16%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

85

Avatar for lvdylucifer
Member since 2014
I really liked the way this strain smelled. really fruity and sweet. I smoked two bongs between me and my housemate and we just watched the sunset from our porch. Super happy high. Definitely made the stresses of the day slip away. Smashed a honey bun like nobodies business and now I can't feel my l...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for nancypants
Member since 2012
Tried this for the first time last night. Definitely a light high, not too overpowering. Played W.O.W. for a solid 4 hours and then went happily to sleep (after eating Lucky Charms, pizza and drinking about 2qts of water!) Good for mellowing out but won't induce couch lock...could probably have acco...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungry
Avatar for Tobleaf
Member since 2015
Holy, that Hybrid kicks in just as a super silver haze kind of high, I am boosted every hit for 30 minutes, just perfect for work, after a nice buzzing stoned rides u through 2-5 hours, tho full energy, if you keep you just a little bit busy. Also at home for creativity perfect! So far my new fa...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jasonue
Member since 2014
Gave me an aroused, compete thought and relaxed mood all at the same time
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for bk709
Member since 2016
ambrosia was advertised as an indica when I purchased it. it was recommended to me by a dispensary clerk who said it was great for anyone who liked cheese. This strain is very balanced and mild. I got no paranoia or couchlock with this strain, even with a few big bong-hits. Ambrosia is a great any...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
God Bud
parent
Strain
Ambrosia

Products with Ambrosia

