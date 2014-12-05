ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 20 reviews

American Kush

American Kush

American Kush, by Alphakronik Genes (AKG), is a 70/30 indica-dominant combination of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sin City Kush. It is a robust strain with large bulbous colas that deliver the profound, relaxing body effects that have made Kush strains so popular. With a smooth palate of flavors ranging from fresh lemon to spicy notes of lavender and coffee, American Kush is a delightful answer to muscle spasms, chronic pain, and nausea.

Effects

13 people reported 153 effects
Relaxed 115%
Happy 69%
Tingly 61%
Sleepy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Pain 61%
Muscle spasms 46%
Headaches 38%
Stress 38%
Migraines 38%
Dry eyes 38%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%

Reviews

20

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
American Kush

New Strains Alert: Medusa, Purple Chemdawg, Emerald Jack, American Kush, and Key Lime Pie
Are You Ready for Some Football? Recipes and Strain Suggestions for the Big Game
6 Cannabis Strains to Help You Celebrate the 4th of July
