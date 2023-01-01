Angry Ginger
Angry Ginger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Velvet and Deep Chunk. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. With its intriguing lineage, Angry Ginger combines the qualities of its parent strains to create a distinct and flavorful cannabis experience. Angry Ginger features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Angry Ginger's effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and happy. This strain is known for its ability to provide a sense of calm while promoting a positive mood and gentle euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Angry Ginger when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without causing excessive sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Angry Ginger features flavors like citrusy orange, earthy undertones, and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and soothing effects. The average price of Angry Ginger typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're looking for a way to unwind and boost your spirits or seeking a strain that can provide gentle relief, Angry Ginger offers a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Angry Ginger through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
