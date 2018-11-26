ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 13 reviews

Animal Blues

Bred by In House Genetics, Animal Blues is an indica-dominant cross between Platinum Blueberry Kush and Animal Cookies. Its buds are dense and dark green under a thick speckling of crystal trichomes. The aroma is fruity and sour, but also earthy with sharp notes of pine and spice. Pack this strain for days that require pain relief or an extra spark of creativity.

Reviews

Avatar for lordgaudy
Member since 2016
Gorgeous scent and relaxing clear high! A new favorite!!!
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Pohk
Member since 2019
Recently had picked up a couple of mini pre-rolls of this strain and it aroused a sort of clarity in me to accomplish creative tasks that I have been without for a while. It’s onset is pretty immediate. It has thick chestnut-scented smoke and the sensation almost swaddles you in warmth. It was prett...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for simplyweed420
Member since 2018
Absolutely phenomenal. Earthy grape with a hint of lemon spice. Small hints of purple in dark dense green buds.
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Smokeyroots
Member since 2018
very good scent and taste. very deep suprisingly dank taste. results in a very relaxed body and muscles, and a frontal face feeling. nice!
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Gottatrythemall
Member since 2020
Dark, deep colors. Warm, buzzing body. Nice wind down strain. Not quite ready for bed but not quite time for sativa kind of thing.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Animal Cookies
Animal Blues

Products with Animal Blues

