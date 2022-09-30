Animal Cake
Animal Cake effects are mostly calming.
Animal Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Animal Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. Animal Cake is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Animal Cake effects include Focused, Relaxed, and Tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, muscle spasms, and PMS. Animal Cake features an aroma of herbs, pepper, and citrus with a flavor profile that is earthy floral, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene and its breeder is unkown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Animal Cake sensations
Animal Cake helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
