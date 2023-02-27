Animal Candy is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, sleepy, and focused. Animal Candy has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Animal Candy, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
