Apes In Space
Apes In Space is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Grease Monkey. This strain from Exotic Genetix is a rare and exotic bud that has a skunky, earthy, and spicy flavor and a potent and balanced high. Apes In Space has dark green buds with purple undertones and orange hairs. Apes In Space is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apes In Space effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apes In Space when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Apes In Space features flavors like skunk, earth, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a fuel-like aroma. The average price of Apes In Space typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apes In Space, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Apes In SpaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apes In Space products near you
Similar to Apes In Space near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—