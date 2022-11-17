Apple Rock Candy
Apple Rock Candy effects are mostly energizing.
Apple Rock Candy potency is higher THC than average.
Apple Rock Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Rock Candy and Sour Apple. Bred by Alien Genetics, Apple Rock Candy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Rock Candy effects make them feel aroused, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Rock Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Apple Rock Candy features an aroma and flavor profile of earthy apple, and pepper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Rock Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Apple Rock Candy sensations
Apple Rock Candy helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
