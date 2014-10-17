ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Alien Rock Candy
Hybrid

4.7 199 reviews

Alien Rock Candy

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 199 reviews

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

Effects

133 people reported 1094 effects
Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 37%
Sleepy 30%
Pain 33%
Stress 32%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

199

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
Alien Rock Candy

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

