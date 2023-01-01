Apple Runtz
Apple Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is a rare and THC dominant variety that has a fruity and candy-like flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy Runtz. Apple Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Runtz effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cookies Fam, Apple Runtz features flavors like apple, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Apple Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per 3.5g. Apple Runtz buds are colorful and resinous, with shades of green, purple, and orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
