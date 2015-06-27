ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Armagnac
Hybrid

4.2 5 reviews

Armagnac, bred by New House Seeds, is a hybrid that combines Krome’s The White with DJ Short’s Grape Kush. The strain takes its name from a specie of grapes native to the Gascony region of France and used for making brandy. Armagnac’s aroma is a mix of sweet, earthy flavors that give off a pungent fruit flavor of fresh grapes when exhaled. The effects are a mellow mix of a relaxed body and a refreshed mood, great for relieving pain and anxiety.

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Kush
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
