Astro Pop
aka Astropop
Astro Pop is a 30% sativa and 70% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples and Bananas and Grape Gasoline. This strain is a rare and potent hybrid that offers a spicy and fruity profile with a hint of kerosene. Astro Pop has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of apple and grape. The buds are dense and frosty, with neon green and purple hues. Astro Pop is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Astro Pop effects include talkative, hungry, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Astro Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Astro Pop features flavors like pepper, grape, and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Astro Pop typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a rare and potent hybrid that can help you feel talkative and hungry, Astro Pop might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Astro Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Astro PopOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Astro Pop products near you
Similar to Astro Pop near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—