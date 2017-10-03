ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Leafly flower of Ayahuasca Purple

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

Indica

4.6 59 reviews

Ayahuasca Purple

Ayahuasca Purple

Ayahuasca Purple by Barney’s Farm is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant cross of Master Kush and Red River Delta. The primary aromas are unique, expressing hints of hazelnut and papaya. This indica-dominant strain develops deep purple foliage and is sensitive to overfeeding. Enjoy Ayahuasca Purple at the end of the day to maximize its relaxing, full-body effects.  

Effects

46 people reported effects
Relaxed 86%
Euphoric 65%
Happy 56%
Sleepy 47%
Uplifted 34%
Pain 39%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 39%
Insomnia 36%
Depression 32%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

59

Avatar for kirkabe
Member since 2016
I have been waiting for this one to be posted on leafy! I love this strain! Tons of crystals on it. Leaves you with tons of hash on the bottom of your grinder. This says it leaves you hungry. It made me less hungry! Also many people hear sounds really good. It's kinda trippy visually also! You ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for fatstue
Member since 2017
Tried this before it was on leafly because it sounded trippy and it gave me a lot more. Beautiful smell and taste. A musky, earthy taste with a great full body high. Great for pain relief and sleep. Had minor surgery and smoked it for pain relief, instead of the pharma shite they gave me and it was ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Chillvill
Member since 2017
I gave it a shot growing this interesting strain, and I must say there was zero dissapoinment. the beautiful purple that came during the flowering phase, slowly spread across the leaves, but not the nugs was amazing. the Orange hairs that came with only gave me an idea of the relaxing effects to com...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Budnight
Member since 2017
Smells wonderful, earthy, spicy, buds are sugar coated. Takes 8 weeks of flower to be ready. Taste, here's much better than smells, tastes like spiced blueberry with hint of cinnamon. Strange as not many reviews, but the way plant was crossed, wow! Requires deffo more attention. Strong enough to put...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for justaguy71
Member since 2018
Dear god this is good pot!! After one big puff (with my normal medical tolerance) I'm already floating away on a puffy cloud. Zero anxiety, and I get it really bad with the wrong strain. With the next few hits pain and muscle cramps melt away. I'm left with pleasant thoughts, relaxed, and tingling ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Similar strains

Photos

User uploaded image of Ayahuasca Purple
User uploaded image of Ayahuasca Purple

Lineage

Strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Ayahuasca Purple

Products with Ayahuasca Purple

