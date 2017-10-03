Ayahuasca Purple by Barney’s Farm is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant cross of Master Kush and Red River Delta. The primary aromas are unique, expressing hints of hazelnut and papaya. This indica-dominant strain develops deep purple foliage and is sensitive to overfeeding. Enjoy Ayahuasca Purple at the end of the day to maximize its relaxing, full-body effects.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
59
kirkabe
fatstue
Chillvill
Budnight
justaguy71
Find Ayahuasca Purple nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ayahuasca Purple nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ayahuasca Purple
Hang tight. We're looking for Ayahuasca Purple nearby.