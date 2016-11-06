B-Witched by Ocean Grown Seeds is a magical cross of arcane genetics. By combining OGS Wizard’s Potion and the famous Witches Weed, a frosted herbaceous phantasm is brought to life, exhibiting notes of grape, forest floor, and grapefruit. Its terpene profile has also been described as “cupcake-ish.” The effects of B-Witched are enthralling, muting stress, anxiety, and nausea with ease.
