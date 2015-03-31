ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. B4
4.6 16 reviews

B4, bred by MTG Seeds, is a hybrid cannabis strain that descends from Blue Dream and Chemdawg 4. Blissful, lightweight euphoria helps incite happiness and laughter, making this strain a perfect choice for stress and anxiety relief. Green-blue hues peek out from under a silvery coat of crystal trichomes, and its dense bud structure is telling of its OG Kush ancestry. 

Lineage

Chemdog 4
Blue Dream
