B4, bred by MTG Seeds, is a hybrid cannabis strain that descends from Blue Dream and Chemdawg 4. Blissful, lightweight euphoria helps incite happiness and laughter, making this strain a perfect choice for stress and anxiety relief. Green-blue hues peek out from under a silvery coat of crystal trichomes, and its dense bud structure is telling of its OG Kush ancestry.
